Police searching for missing Clayton County child

- Clayton County police are searching for a missing child.

Zedia Wood, 12, was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Thursday near Point South Parkway in Jonesboro. According to police, she left her home after a verbal fight with her caregiver.

Zedia is described as a black female, who's 5'5" and weighs 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Zedia was last seen wearing a black shirt, black jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747. Police said no foul play is suspected at this time.