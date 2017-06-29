Police investigate possible stabbing at Brookhaven gas station

Posted: Jun 29 2017 05:29AM EDT

Updated: Jun 29 2017 06:42AM EDT

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Police are investigating a possible stabbing after a man was found injured outside a Brookhaven gas station early Thursday morning. 

It happened around 4 a.m. at the Chevron on North Druid Hills. According to Brookhaven police, a man in his 40s was inside a vehicle when he called authorities for help. 

Police responded to the man's 911 call and found him in the car, suffering from a "puncture wound." 

The man was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. No word yet on his condition, but police said they don't believe that his wound is life-threatening. 

The clerk at the gas station said he isn't sure if the incident happened on his property. 

