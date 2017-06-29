Police investigate possible stabbing at Brookhaven gas station

- Police are investigating a possible stabbing after a man was found injured outside a Brookhaven gas station early Thursday morning.

.@BrookhavenGA_PD tells me a man was found in this car with a punctured wound on N. Druid Hills @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/CJYT02n4Ry — Marissa Mitchell (@MarissaMFOX5) June 29, 2017

It happened around 4 a.m. at the Chevron on North Druid Hills. According to Brookhaven police, a man in his 40s was inside a vehicle when he called authorities for help.

Nearby business owner tells me he saw medics rush man to hospital from this car. Police say he had puncture wound @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/dNkt88Jwon — Marissa Mitchell (@MarissaMFOX5) June 29, 2017

Police responded to the man's 911 call and found him in the car, suffering from a "puncture wound."

Clerk says man called 911 after suffering a puncture wound. Clerk doesn't know if incident happened on his property @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/vCNm6iVXF3 — Marissa Mitchell (@MarissaMFOX5) June 29, 2017

The man was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. No word yet on his condition, but police said they don't believe that his wound is life-threatening.

Store clerk tells me man was bleeding from his side. @BrookhavenGA_PD investigate possible stabbing.Not Sure where it happened @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/IjGOWIGven — Marissa Mitchell (@MarissaMFOX5) June 29, 2017

The clerk at the gas station said he isn't sure if the incident happened on his property.