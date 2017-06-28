Suspected shoplifter hits deputy, several cars trying to run from police

- Bartow County Sheriff's investigators said a woman was caught shoplifting and made a mad dash to escape being caught.

Authorities said Olivia Hayes hit a deputy and several cars while trying to get away. Hayes is now in the Bartow County Jail facing a long list of charges.

Investigators said Hayes had taken some items from Ingles without paying for them. Authorities said when deputies approached her, she jumped in her car, put it in reverse, hit one deputy in the leg, and almost hit another deputy.

“She then pulled forward and slammed into one vehicle that was beside her that had a toddler inside and the mother was behind it putting groceries away and hit another vehicle in front of her,” said Bartow County Sheriff's Investigator Jonathan Rogers.

Investigator Rogers said Hayes then pulled out of the parking lot, went the wrong way down a one-way road, hit another car, and almost hit a deputy head on.

Pam Bailey said she was loading groceries into her car when she saw the commotion.

“I heard police cars going every which way. It's a miracle nobody got hurt bad,” said Bailey.

With Bartow County Deputies, Cartersville Police, and Georgia State Patrol hot on her trail, authorities said Hayes pulled into the Crown Inn just down the road, jumped out, and ran into a motel room to hide.

Deputies found Hayes, arrested her, and she is now in the Bartow County Jail facing 16 charges including six felonies.

The deputy who was hit is going to be okay. Shoppers at Ingles said they are grateful no one else was hurt.

“I don't know what made her do it, but it's not worth it.” said shopper Elmer Brown.