Authorities investigating fatal Lawrenceville house fire

- Authorities are investigating a house fire that resulted in the death of a female, according to the Gwinnett County Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 3 p.m. after a neighbor called in a report. The fire occurred in the 1500 block of Brandon Square in unincorporated Lawrenceville.

Officials say heavy smoke and flames were pouring from the house. During search and rescue, they located the body of an adult female inside the home. Authorities say the female was deceased.

The house was determined to be a total loss, and caused minor damage to neighboring houses from the heat.

Investigators are working to determine the origin and cause of the fire, and the body of the deceased woman is being turned over to the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office for positive identification and cause of death determination.