Man charged in connection with Laundromat murder

- A man was arrested and charged in connection to the April 27 murder of a coin laundry employee, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

20-year-old Kevin Ward Clark Jr. was arrested on Tuesday, and charged with felony murder in the shooting death of 25-year-old Carols Clay Lemons, according to authorities.

Lemons was a worker at the Spin Cycle Coin Laundry on Memorial Drive in Decatur. Clark was initially taken into custody on a probation violation warrant, according to police.

According to the warrant, surveillance video at the crime scene showed a suspect allegedly running with a gun in his hand following the shooting. The video footage indicates that other individuals may have been involved, according to authorities.

The owner of Spin Cycle Coin Laundry told FOX 5 in April that Lemons had only worked there for about three months.

Hundreds turned out for a prayer vigil honoring Lemons in May.

"So let's bring justice from the incident that happened here so you can take it in your community out there," Rudy Lemon an uncle of the victim told the large crowd.

"He was a good guy he went to church he did everything right you know. I don't know why it happened like it did but it did," said Estella Jones, the grandmother of Lemon.

Family and friends, hundreds of them, came to the place where early Friday morning Lemon was shot to death. They are asking why did this happen?

"As I say it could be your loved one so as community someone knows what happened," said Deborah Dyer, the aunt of Lemon.