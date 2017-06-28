2 dead after small plane crashes near Buckeye

- Two people are dead after a small plane crashed into the Gila Bend Mountains.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the plane took off on Tuesday from the Buckeye Airport and never returned.

The wreckage was found about 17 miles southwest of Buckeye and none of the people on board survived the crash.

"The entire city mourns the loss of John." Buckeye airport manager, John McMahon killed in plane crash #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/T752OCZF1k — Linda Fox 10 (@lindawfox10) June 28, 2017

It's unclear what caused the plane to crash, but the FAA and NTSB are investigating.