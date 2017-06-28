Police looking for missing 88-year-old man

- Gwinnett County Police are searching for 88-year-old Carl Strom, who was last seen by family members early Wednesday morning around 10 a.m.

Strom suffers from dementia, and was last seen driving a silver Hyundai Elantra, with GA tag TQJ7833, in the area of Old Peachtree Road near I-85.

He was last seen wearing a green pullover and black pants. He is 6’1” and 180lbs. If you see him, call 911.

The alert for Strom was issued as a Mattie's Call.