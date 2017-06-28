HAZMAT responds to fentanyl spill outside Duluth Police Department

- A hazardous materials team was called to the Duluth Police Department early Wednesday afternoon where fentanyl was spilled outside the building.

Duluth police told FOX 5 a Crime Scene Investigation crew was bringing back evidence from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's lab when someone spilled fentanyl from one of the evidence containers.

HAZMAT crew members responded and quarantined the area surrounding the spill.

The Duluth Police Department is located in the 3200 block of Buford Highway.

In recent weeks, law enforcement in Georgia have warned the public about the dangerous nature of fentanyl.

Monday, the Marietta Police Department issued what it labeled "a public alert" about the possible risk to everyday people who may come into contact with synthetic opioids, like fentanyl and carfentanil. The drugs are so powerful, that simply touching them could lead to a life-threatening overdose.

Fentanyl and its derivatives have been blamed for a recent outbreak of overdose cases across the state.

