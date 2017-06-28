Former DeKalb County commissioner indicted on theft charge

Posted: Jun 28 2017 08:19AM EDT

Updated: Jun 28 2017 08:35AM EDT

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A former DeKalb County commissioner accused of misappropriating funds intended for business travel has been arrested. 

The theft by conversion charge against Stanley Watson, 63, dates back to January 2016, which is when he served as the District 7 Commissioner.

Prosecutors said Watson received a $3,000 advance for travel expenses, but he resigned before the trip and kept the money until paying it back a year later. 

Watson was indicted on Tuesday. He was arrested early Wednesday morning 

