Robber points assault rifle at woman's head

- DeKalb County Police are searching for a dangerous robber who burst into a store with an assault rifle and pointed the weapon at a clerk's head.

The ordeal happened Sunday morning at the Food Mart off Evans Mill Road in the Lithonia area.

Police said the gunman, who the store owner said has been seen in the store before, stormed into the Food Mart and pulled a woman out of the restroom as she was putting on makeup. The man then continued to demand money from the register and continued to point the weapon at the woman's head.

The man fled with cash and allegedly hurt the woman in the ordeal.

Authorities are hoping to get this dangerous robber off the streets. Anyone with information is asked to contact DeKalb County Police's Commercial Robbery Unit. People can also call Crime Stoppers to submit tips anonymously, and can receive a reward up to $2,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.