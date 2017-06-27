Accused NSA leaker back in court Tuesday

Related Headlines No bond for GA woman accused of leaking documents

- The Georgia woman accused of leaking classified documents to a news organization appeared before a federal judge Tuesday afternoon.

Reality Leigh Winner, 25, of Augusta, Georgia, was indicted on a single count of illegally retaining and transmitting national defense information.

A spokesperson for the FBI said Winner was working as a government contractor last month when she copied a classified intelligence report containing top secret information. Investigators said she then mailed that classified material to a reporter.

Tuesday, her attorneys filed a motion for a protection order to determine whether the leaked material can be shown in court.

The charge against Winner carries a potential prison sentence of up to 10 years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine.

Her trial date has been set for October 23.

