Accused NSA leaker back in court Tuesday
AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Georgia woman accused of leaking classified documents to a news organization appeared before a federal judge Tuesday afternoon.
Reality Leigh Winner, 25, of Augusta, Georgia, was indicted on a single count of illegally retaining and transmitting national defense information.
A spokesperson for the FBI said Winner was working as a government contractor last month when she copied a classified intelligence report containing top secret information. Investigators said she then mailed that classified material to a reporter.
Tuesday, her attorneys filed a motion for a protection order to determine whether the leaked material can be shown in court.
The charge against Winner carries a potential prison sentence of up to 10 years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine.
Her trial date has been set for October 23.
RELATED: No bond for Georgia woman accused of leaking classified documents