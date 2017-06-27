Emory University asks for annexation by city of Atlanta

- Emory University has filed a petition to be annexed by the city of Atlanta.

The university would remain in DeKalb County, but if the petition is approved, it will also be part of the city.

"We are enriched by our relationships with the county and the city as well as the larger region and the state and look forward to building upon our commitment to community involvement, academic excellence, innovation and entrepreneurship," Emory President Claire E. Sterk was quoted as saying in a press release sent to FOX 5 News.

The school's annexation could lead to the construction of a light rail MARTA line to the school by tapping into the city's transportation money.

The proposed area would also include its health care facilities on the Druid Hills campus.

The annexation would take place in the fall of this year if approved. The next step is a discussion in front of the Atlanta City Council during a regular public meeting.