Vigil held for girl killed in Henry County hit and run

- Friends and loved ones came together Tuesday night to remember a 16-year-old girl who was killed in a hit and run as she tried to cross a highway in Henry County last week.

Those close to Tasia Gartner gathered at a softball field at Alexander Park in McDonough to pay their respects.

People lit candles and took turns sharing their memories of Gartner.

Her softball coach said everyone is taking the loss hard and coping day-by-day.

Officers arrested 19-year-old Robert Huynh at his McDonough home less than a week ago in connection with Gartner’s death.

Huynh is being held on charges of hit and run, failure to report an accident, and homicide by vehicle in the first degree.

His next court appearance is August 2.

