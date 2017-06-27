Baseball clinic for those with special needs

- Atlanta area baseball players are now preparing for a very special baseball all-star game.

Players are part of a group called the Alternative Baseball Organization, a developmental baseball program for teens and adults with autism and special needs.

The game may be several months away, but program participants gathered at SunTrust Field Tuesday morning for a baseball skills clinic.

The program's director said baseball helps program participants in multiple ways.

Professional baseball players from all over the United States will also play in the all-star game.

It will be held at Mount Paran North Church Baseball Park in Marietta on November 11.