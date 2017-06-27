Deputies: Man robbed Waffle House in pajamas

- He walked into a Waffle House with his pregnant accomplice and walked out with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to investigators.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a man wearing a winter jacket and pajama pants who robbed the Waffle House on Highway 154 in Newnan early Saturday morning.

Deputies believe the man was working with a woman who appeared to be pregnant.

There is a $2,000 reward for information in the case.