- The FBI wants you to take a good look at photos they released of a woman suspected of robbing two banks.

Special agents said the woman hit the Wells Fargo on Roswell Street in Marietta on June 16. Then Monday, she robbed the PNC Bank on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs.

Both times, she gave the teller a note stating it was a robbery.

Anyone with information on the robberies or recognizes the woman is asked to Atlanta Crime Stoppers.