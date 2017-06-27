Police: shoplifting suspects mace employee

- Police said a suspected shoplifter used mace on a store employee and the incident was all caught on camera.

Henry County Police said the two women were trying to shoplift from the Target on Jonesboro Road in McDonough. Police said when the loss prevention officer confronted them one of them nonchalantly sprayed the employee with mace.

The video shows other employees trying to run after them after they realized what happened to the employee.

Both did get away and police are now actively searching for them. Anyone who recognizes them or has information about the incident should call the Henry County Police Department.