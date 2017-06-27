Atlanta officer on leave during investigation of arrest video

- A video posted online by Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta last week has been drawing attention over what they are calling “police brutality.”

The Atlanta Police Department said the incident happened last Thursday. The video posted and reposted to several social media accounts appears to show a black man on the ground surrounded by four black Atlanta Police officers. The video appears to show one of the officers, who is trying to place the man in handcuffs, strike the man twice, once on either side of the face, during the arrest.

“Black men aren't safe in Atlanta. This is what I call a #BlueOnBlackCrime, as an organization, we stand against police brutality regardless the color of the officer,” began a statement attributed to Sir Maejor President of Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta accompanying a video of the incident on their Facebook page. “We now hereby DEMAND an internal investigation and will aggressively seek the immediate TERMINATION and expect CRIMINAL CHARGES to be filed against the officer in question.”

In the post, Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta offers that the unnamed man in the video was “not offering any resistance.”

“The officer involved in the use of force depicted in the video has been relieved of duty and is currently on administrative leave. Following the conclusion of the internal investigation, Chief Erika Shields will review the evidence therein to determine the appropriate disciplinary action, if any,” read a statement sent to FOX 5 News from the Atlanta Police Department.

The APD said their Office of Professional Standards is currently investigating the incident and taking the video into consideration.

“Chief Shields has always held professionalism and honesty in high regard and will continue to hold her officers to the highest standard,” the statement from APD continued.

The name of the man seen in the video and the reason for his arrest has not yet been released.