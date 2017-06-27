Driver takes off from scene of deadly crash, leaves victim behind

- Investigators said a mother of two was left to die in a car after the vehicle she was riding in was involved in a crash on Interstate 575 near Riverstone Parkway in Canton Saturday morning.

"A vehicle appeared to be exiting and lost control," Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Marianne Kelley said. "The car ended up in the wood line between the interstate and exit ramp."

The passenger in the vehicle, 33-year-old Shantavia Roberts, died in the crash.

"Once deputies arrived Roberts was deceased in the vehicle," Kelley said.

Kelley said the driver, 37-year-old Freddie Perdue, left the scene before deputies arrived.

"He broke his leg in the crash and still took off," Kelley said.

Perdue took off down the interstate, but minutes later Canton Police took him into custody.

"It's unclear why he ran," Kelley said. "Maybe he was in shock from seeing his friend die or maybe there are other factors. That's what we are investigating. A toxicology report should be back within 60 days."

Perdue faces multiple charges including vehicular homicide. He is currently behind bars in the Cherokee County Jail.

Roberts left behind two children.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help the family with funeral costs: gofundme.com/taytays-home-going