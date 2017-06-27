Drought Is Out!

- As we entered the beginning of 2017, just under 50% of the state was under extreme drought. Since then that number has been reduced to zero!

The drought that began last May continued to worsen through the fall of 2016. As you can see the drought was firmly in control at the end of the year with just about all of north Georgia under extreme and exceptional drought.

Then came January with it's 8.18" of rain that helped to ease the drought somewhat. Unfortunately February and March turned out drier than normal, negating the January surplus. It took a wet spring, and wet June to completely bring us out of the drought. Only a small sliver of northeast Georgia from Lumpkin to Habersham county has any drought left, and even that is minimal.

Only two months since the beginning of the year have had below normal rainfall. January was above by 3.98". February below by 2.80", March below by 2.13", April above by 2.39", May above by 0.93" and June so far above by 2.83".

With the drought gone and rain totals up you would expect area lakes to be brimming with water. Well that's not the case for all. Alltoona, Oconee and West Point have benefited the most while Lanier and Hartwell continue to be below full pool by over 6 feet.

