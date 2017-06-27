Man sentenced to life for Cobb County Waffle House armed robbery

- A man has been sentenced to life in prison after an armed robbery at a Cobb County Waffle House in 2014.

According to the Cobb County District Attorney's Office, on March 31, 2014, Robbin Haynes, 23, and Otis Lee Barnes used a gun and large bolt cutters to rob employees at the Waffle House on Alabama Road, which is located off of Highway 92 near Sandy Springs Road. Authorities said they got away with $400.

Authorities said Haynes and Barnes robbed two other Waffle Houses in Gwinnett County.

“Mr. Haynes committed three armed robberies in about 24 hours. The first occurred in Gwinnett County, the second one in Cobb County, and the last one in Gwinnett County,” said ADA Lauryn Perry, who prosecuted the case. “He showed a lack of compassion for his victims and a streak of violence that the State believes is reflected in his sentence.”

Friday, a Cobb County jury convicted Haynes of armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. Then, Cobb Superior Court Judge C. LaTain Kell sentenced Haynes to life, plus the mandatory five years to serve on the firearms charge.

Haynes had previously been convicted in Gwinnett County and sentenced to life in prison for the two related armed robberies.

Barnes, 25, pleaded guilty to charges in both counties. He was sentenced in Cobb County to 20 years, with 10 years to serve in prison.