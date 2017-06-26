Mattie's Call for missing Milton man

- Police have issued a Mattie’s Call for a 90-year-old Milton man.

Needham Buford Graham was last seen at the Chevron gas station located just off Exit 14 at Highway 5 in Canton around 6 p.m., according to the Milton Police Department. Police said he was traveling earlier this morning from his home in the Crooked Creek subdivision to the Bank of America on Windward Parkway.

Graham is described by police as being a 6 feet tall, weighing about 180, and last seen wearing tan shorts, a long-sleeved turquoise colored shirt, and loafers.

Graham is driving a maroon 1998 Ford F-150 with Georgia license plate AHA1108.

Police said he is known to suffer from severe dementia and could easily get lost.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.