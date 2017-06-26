Secret Service: Suspicious package near White House cleared

- The Secret Service says a suspicious package found near the White House Monday night has been cleared.

The suspicious package was located near Pennsylvania Avenue and 15th Street in Northwest D.C.

Just after 10 p.m., the Secret Service tweeted the owner of the suspicious package was located.

A FOX 5 photographer at the scene said a man in a wheelchair was being questioned by authorities with a bag located nearby.

Lafayette Park and the north fence line of the White House were temporarily closed for the investigation, but have reopened.