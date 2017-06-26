Dog found with collar emebbed in neck

- A dog, severely disfigured from an embedded collar, fought all weekend to get his strength back to have a surgery to help him.

A woman found Rocco wandering outside Fulton County Animal Control. Investigators believe someone dumped him there.

“There was apparently a customer going in to meet a dog, or a potential adopter going into meet a dog. She saw him just wandering the parking lot, with his skin exposed on his neck,” said Kimberly Murphy, BarkTown Dog Rescue.

“His neck is open to the raw muscle without that bandage it's probably two inches wide and deep. And it's completely 360 degrees around his neck,” said Dr. Bill Avra. “It's one of the ugliest ones I've ever seen.”

Rocco was brought to the Forsyth Animal Hospital on Friday and Monday afternoon underwent a successful surgery.

Dr. Avra said the type of tissue damage Rocco suffered does not happen overnight, it would take weeks. He said this is a result of Rocco's collar being too tight.

“It could have gone until he died from the infection so it could have gone on for weeks, months. It's just an open draining wound. It's just horrifying,” said Dr. Avra. “This was not benign neglect. This is either intentional cruelty or someone that just didn't care about the animal.”

Once Rocco is better he will be up for adoption, and while his wounds will heal his scar will remain.

Fulton County Animal Control is investigating, calling this an aggravated animal cruelty case.