Phoenix police: Suspect dead, ID'd after officer-involved shooting and evacuation

- UPDATE: Police confirm the suspect has been pronounced dead. That suspect is identified as 47-year-old Nicholas Johnston.

Johnston lived with his mother who initially made the call to police. She says he was drinking, acting violent and suicidal.

When police arrived to the scene, Johnston was outside the home with a rifle. He pointed the gun at the police helicopter and police officers.

Police and the suspect exchanged fire.

At one point, the surrounding neighborhood was evacuated because police say they did not have eyes on their suspect for a moment.

Residents were allowed to return once they knew the situation was under control.

Phoenix Police are working on an officer-involved shooting in a Cave Creek neighborhood.

The intersection of Cave Creek Road and Desert Willow Parkway East has been blocked off.

Officers are currently in the process of evacuating nearby residences.

Police say the situation is still extremely active.

Fox 10 spoke with a neighbor who says an 'unstable man' lives in the area.

Stay with Fox 10 Phoenix as we receive updates on this active police situation.