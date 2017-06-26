Proposed legislation could mean higher fines and jail time for ATVs on public roads in Atlanta

- Right now, operating an all-terrain vehicle (or ATV) on public roads in Atlanta could land you a fine of a couple hundred dollars. But Atlanta City Council member Joyce Sheperd is attempting to raise that fine in order keep the streets safe.

The proposed legislation could increase first time violation fines from $250 dollars to $1,000 dollars. Second time violators could see a jump from the original $500 fine to $1,000 dollars and six months of jail time.

The city says the proposed legislation is in response to the recent influx of ATVs on public streets in Atlanta.

The legislation will go in front of the City Council’s Public Safety and Legal Administration Committee meeting Tuesday, June 27.

