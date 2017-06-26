Police: Two young girls injured in Newnan shooting

- Police are investigating after two little girls were injured during a shooting in Newnan late Sunday night.

Newnan police were called to a home on Reynolds Street just after 11:30 p.m. Investigators said four young girls were inside the home when someone outside opened fire into the living room and kitchen, striking two of the children.

According to police, one child was hit in her right cheek and the other in her left thigh. The two victims, both 11, were taken to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston, where they are both listed in stable condition.

Police have not yet identified a suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Newnan Police Department at 770-254-2355.