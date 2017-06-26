Karen Handel to be sworn in on Monday

Karen Handel will be sworn in Monday as the new Representative for Georgia's 6th Congressional District. She'll take the oath during the Chamber's evening votes in Washington, D.C.

Handel was elected in a runoff against democrat Jon Ossoff last week after receiving 52 percent of the vote. She fills the seat that was vacant for more than four months after Tom Price took his new job in the Trump cabinet.

Handel becomes the first Republican woman to represent Georgia in Congress.

In her victory speech last week, Handel said she wants to focus on finishing healthcare, stimulating the economy by creating jobs and focusing on small businesses. She also said she wants comprehensive tax reform, lowering both corporate and individual taxes to try to create a healthier middle class. She also pledged to do better for veterans.

