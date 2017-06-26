Police: Man dies in double shooting in southwest Atlanta

- Atlanta Police are investigating after a double shooting ended in one man's death early Monday, according to authorities.

.@Atlanta_Police officers on scene tell me there was fatal shooting at this store, another scene down street on MLK Dr. Sw ATL pic.twitter.com/4e1SvnTvTn — Marissa Mitchell (@MarissaMFOX5) June 26, 2017

Lt. Ricardo Vazquez FOX 5's Marissa Mitchell the shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. at the Discount Food Mart on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. He said the shootout left one man dead and another man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Vazquez said the surviving victim left the location and went down the street to Seven Courts Apartments, where investigators blocked off the property and interviewed witnesses.

Police activity at apartments on MLK Dr. Sw ATL. Officers on scene tell me it's related to fatal shooting at store a mile away @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/HCFzOfGQRf — Marissa Mitchell (@MarissaMFOX5) June 26, 2017

Authorities told Mitchell a third man was involved. But they do not know what role any of the three individuals played in the incident.