Police: Man dies in double shooting in southwest Atlanta

By: Marissa Mitchell

Posted: Jun 26 2017 05:39AM EDT

Updated: Jun 26 2017 06:45AM EDT

ATLANTA - Atlanta Police are investigating after a double shooting ended in one man's death early Monday, according to authorities.

Lt. Ricardo Vazquez FOX 5's Marissa Mitchell  the shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. at the Discount Food Mart on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. He said the shootout left one man dead and another man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Vazquez said the surviving victim left the location and went down the street to Seven Courts Apartments, where investigators blocked off the property and interviewed witnesses. 

