Police: 2 killed, 1 hurt in Canton triple shooting
CANTON, Ga. - Police are investigating a shooting in Canton late Sunday night that left two men dead and a third person injured.
The gunfire rang out before midnight on Jefferson Circle. Responding officers found one of the deceased victims lying in the road, the other was inside a home.
Police haven't said where the third injured victim was found. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital in unknown condition.
Canton PD working 1st triple shooting in years. 2 men dead, 1 at hospital. No arrests made. #fox5atl @GoodDayAtlanta pic.twitter.com/s8lGYXNGCY— Marc Teichner (@mteichnerfox5) June 26, 2017
Investigators said they are working a number of leads, but so far haven't made any arrests. They also did not release a suspect description.
The motive for the deadly shooting is unknown.
The city of Canton did have a double murder last summer, but police on the scene couldn't remember the last time a triple shooting took place inside the city.