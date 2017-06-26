Police: 2 killed, 1 hurt in Canton triple shooting

By: Marc Teichner

Posted: Jun 26 2017 05:32AM EDT

Updated: Jun 26 2017 05:40AM EDT

CANTON, Ga. - Police are investigating a shooting in Canton late Sunday night that left two men dead and a third person injured. 

The gunfire rang out before midnight on Jefferson Circle. Responding officers found one of the deceased victims lying in the road, the other was inside a home.

Police haven't said where the third injured victim was found. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital in unknown condition.

Investigators said they are working a number of leads, but so far haven't made any arrests. They also did not release a suspect description.  

The motive for the deadly shooting is unknown. 

The city of Canton did have a double murder last summer, but police on the scene couldn't remember the last time a triple shooting took place inside the city.

