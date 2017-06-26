Police: 2 killed, 1 hurt in Canton triple shooting

- Police are investigating a shooting in Canton late Sunday night that left two men dead and a third person injured.

The gunfire rang out before midnight on Jefferson Circle. Responding officers found one of the deceased victims lying in the road, the other was inside a home.

Police haven't said where the third injured victim was found. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital in unknown condition.

Canton PD working 1st triple shooting in years. 2 men dead, 1 at hospital. No arrests made. #fox5atl @GoodDayAtlanta pic.twitter.com/s8lGYXNGCY — Marc Teichner (@mteichnerfox5) June 26, 2017

Investigators said they are working a number of leads, but so far haven't made any arrests. They also did not release a suspect description.

The motive for the deadly shooting is unknown.

The city of Canton did have a double murder last summer, but police on the scene couldn't remember the last time a triple shooting took place inside the city.