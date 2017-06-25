GSU Police Chief arrested for DUI

- The Georgia State University Police Chief was arrested for DUI, according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

Chief Joseph P. Spillane was arrested last weekend by the Fayetteville Police Department. According to the police report, Spillane will face charges of DUI Alcohol, Open Container, and Failure to Maintan Lane.

Spillane was stopped along GA Highway 85 at Price Road on Sunday, June 18th around 12:27am, according to the Sheriff's Office.

A former deputy chief of the Atlanta Police Department, Spillane was appointed GSU's chief in October of 2016.

Spillane has nearly 30 years of experience policing the streets of Atlanta, and was valedictorian of his police academy class in 1988. He served in five of the city’s six precincts, becoming deputy chief in 2013.