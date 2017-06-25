Police: Man arrested for February shooting at Riverwood Apartments

- A man has been arrested in connection with a February shooting at Riverwood Apartments in Jonesboro, according to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say Andre Copeland shot a man multiple times after they argued over an exchange of money. Authorities say a witness took the gun from Copeland, who pulled out another gun, and that Copeland ran after the witness told him it was not worth it to shoot them.

The victim was transported to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, according to deputies.

Copeland was arrested on Fairburn Road in southwest Atlanta by the Atlanta Police Department on Sunday, with an additional charge of giving a false name, according to the Sheriff's Office.

He is currently being held at the Atlanta City Jail.