Huge tree crashes down on elderly woman's home in NW Atlanta

- A large tree came crashing down on a 83-year-old woman's home Friday night, while she and her son were inside.

Julia May Preston said out of nowhere the blinds in her room started shaking.



"Shaking like it was shouting or something and then I heard a boom," said homeowner, Julia May Preston.



Julia May said she was in her bedroom when the more than 100-foot tall tree fell onto her northwest Atlanta home on Arcadia Circle.



"I said, oh gosh that is the house, that's the house," said Julia May.



The tree covers most of her home from the front and took down an awning blocking the front door. Preston said the tree caused cracks in the ceiling of her bedroom.



Preston's brother said he was shocked when he got home and saw the large tree on the home he grew up in.



"I was really stunned," said homeowner, David Preston. "I thank God for one thing, that it didn't do no damage inside the house."



The siblings said their father built the house in 1948 using stone from their creek and they believe that is why the home sustained such minimal damage. Most importantly they are grateful no one was hurt.



"Oh I am so glad it wasn't worse because there are so many people in way worse shape than I am," said Julia May.



David said their insurance company went out of business and they are working with the city to see what can be done to remove the tree from the home.