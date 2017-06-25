Man arrested after FBI finds missing Charlotte teen in Georgia over a year later

A teenage girl who left her Charlotte home more than a year ago has been found alive in Georgia, according to the FBI.

A 17-year-old girl was recovered at a home located at 2723 Seneca Trail, NW, Duluth, Georgia. A Special Agent in Charlotte received information that the teen may be at a home in the Atlanta area.

Overnight, FBI Atlanta agents and detectives with the Gwinnett County Police Department recovered her at a home.

31-year-old Michael Ren Wysolovski was taken into custody in Georgia and is facing a number of state charges, according to the FBI. Additional charges could be forthcoming.

According to the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Department records, Wysolovski has been charged with aggravated sodomy, cruelty to children and deprivation, interference with custody, and false imprisonment.

The teen has been reunited with her parents. The FBI says the parents are grateful for the outpouring of support they have received while she’s been missing, but they ask for privacy at this time to focus on their daughter.

FBI Charlotte and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will continue their investigation into the teen's disappearance and will be working closely with FBI Atlanta and the Gwinnett County Police Department.

NOTE: Due to the nature of the charges involved in the case, FOX 5 is no longer using the name or picture of the teenager.