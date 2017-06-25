One killed in Marietta crash

Posted: Jun 25 2017 02:09PM EDT

Updated: Jun 25 2017 02:11PM EDT

MARIETTA, Ga. - One person was killed in a vehicle crash in Marietta on Sunday.

Authorities say a car and a pick-up truck collided on South Cobb Drive at Appleton Road.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

Two lanes of Cobb Drive are closed.

No further details were immediately available.

