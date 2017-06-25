One killed in Marietta crash

- One person was killed in a vehicle crash in Marietta on Sunday.

Deadly crash on S. Cobb Dr & Appleton Dr. 2 lanes of Cobb Dr. closed. Working to gather info from Cobb PD @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/8TIu2ZMU3Q — Nathalie Pozo (@NathalieFOX5) June 25, 2017

Authorities say a car and a pick-up truck collided on South Cobb Drive at Appleton Road.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

Two lanes of Cobb Drive are closed.

No further details were immediately available.

