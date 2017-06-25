More Pre-K classes coming to Henry County Schools

- More Pre-K classes are coming to Henry County Schools.

The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning says the school system has been granted three additional classes after a successful introduction in the 2016-2017 school year.\

The three schools gaining one class each will be Hampton Elementary Charter School, Pate's Creek and Tussahaw elementary schools. They join Fairview, Oakland and Wesley Lakes elementary schools in providing the free Pre-K classes.

Preference for the new seats will be given to students living in the respective school zones. If there are more requests than spaces available, a lottery system will be enacted. Each class is capped at 22 students.

The deadline to be considered for spaces in the new classes is 3 p.m. Friday, July 7. Registration opens Monday, June 26.