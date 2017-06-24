Dunwoody officer helps driver install child car seat

- A Dunwoody police officer took the time to help a father out with a child car seat, rather than just issue a citation. Officer Leach spotted a child in a vehicle without a child seat, and conducted a traffic stop.

When Officer Leach talked to the driver, he found out he didn't have a seat for his youngest child. The officer decided it was better to use this as a teaching moment.

Officer Leach and the father went to Target together so he could help him pick out the car seat. Officer Leach is a Car Seat Installation Tech for the Dunwoody Police Department, and wanted to offer his services.

Together, the officer and the father picked out the perfect seat and installed it.