Tunnel to Towers Climb honors and raises money for first responders

- The Tunnel to Towers Foundation held an event in Atlanta on Saturday to honor first responders, remember 9/11, and raise funds to build smart homes for catastrophically injured service members.

The Atlanta Area GMC sponsored event challenged people to climb the Westin Peachtree, and is one of six climbs and 40 5k runs across the country to honor service members.

The climb was 65 floors, and ranked at 150 points for Elite Climbers. The first heat was done by a team of firefighters and military members.

Ten participants had the opportunity to win a GMC truck, including the five top individual fundraisers, and five others randomly selected.

The event took place just weeks after the Tunnel To Towers NYC climb at One World. This iconic climb held earlier this month had over 800 climbers, going up 102 floors and is part of the international climbing circuit.

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation's mission is to honor the sacrifice of Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001.