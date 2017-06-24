Police: Driver arrested for shooting suspect fleeing police

- An attempt to help police catch a fleeing suspect has landed a man in jail.

Covington Police say Marcus Pitts was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after Friday's shooting at the intersection of Church Street and Monticello Street. He is being held at the Newton County Detention Center.

Police say officers responded to the scene after several reports of a white SUV driving recklessly in the area. Upon arrival, officers spotted the SUV, but before they could catch up with it, the SUV crashed into a vehicle near Pace Street and Highway 278.

The driver of the SUV, identified as Terence Lennox, 33, got out of the truck and tried to flee.

Police say Pitts followed Lennox in his vehicle, blocked him in and shot Lennox in the neck.

Lennox was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

