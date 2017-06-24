Teens found shot at Cobb County mall hospitalized

- Three teens are hospitalized with serious injuries after they were found shot at the Cobb Center Shopping Center in Smyrna.

Officers responded to the scene, located at 2148 South Cobb Drive, around 11:30 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, they located three Hispanic males who had been shot multiple times, according to Smyrna police.

All of the teens were transported to a local hospital—two of them with non-life threatening injuries and one in serious condition.

Investigators are working to determine a motive in the shooting.

The identities of the teens have not been released.

No further details were immediately available.

