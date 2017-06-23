Father shot and killed in robbery

- DeKalb County Police are searching for whoever shot and robbed a 21-year-old father of two and left him in a parking lot, clinging to life.

Police said Darin Thurman did not survive the injuries, when first responders found him shortly after midnight, June 10, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Austin Oaks apartments off Glenwood Road.

Investigators said Thurman and his brother drove to the complex to meet up with people when people started firing shots at the car; Thurman's younger brother was able to run away, unharmed, and ran for help.

Family members said Thurman's cell phone and money went missing at the scene of the crime.

While investigators are working to track down the perpetrators, family members come forward, pleading for people who witnessed the crime to come forward.

"I just want justice for my son," said mother Deidre Thurman. Darin Thurman leaves behind two young children. "Please, just come forward. Just have a heart. This could have not only happened to my son, but it also could have happened to somebody else's," she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the DeKalb County Police Department. Anyone with a tip can also call Crime Stoppers, and tipsters there can remain anonymous and receive rewards up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.