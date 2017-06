- A vehicle crash on Ronald Regan Pkwy has shut down a section of the roadway, and left two people with serious injuries, according to Gwinnett Police.

Authorities say both people were transported to a hospital, and that one has life-threatening injuries.

Ronald Regan Pkwy is shut down between Bethesda Church Road and Highway 29. Police ask that you use Killian Hill to go around the incident.