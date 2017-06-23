Police: Teen arrested for allegedly shooting at a woman 18 times

- A teen was arrested for allegedly shooting at a woman 18 times, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office. 19-year-old Robert William Brown was charged after allegedly shooting a semi-automatic handgun multiple times towards a woman on Wednesday, according to deputies.

The incident occurred in a Stone Mountain residential area. Police say Brown is an ex-boyfriend of the assault victim, and that he went to Old Highgate Entry to fight with the victim.

Deputies say when they attempted to serve the arrest warrant, Brown released two pit bulls, with one attacking a deputy and his K9 partner.

The dog was shot during a restraint attempt and dies on the scene, according to police. The shooting is under review.

During the arrest, Brown tried to “head butt” a side window of the sheriff’s transport vehicle, sustaining a minor head injury and causing a hole in the window, according to police.

Brown was transported to a hospital for treatment and, following his release, Brown was taken to the DeKalb County Jail. He incurred an additional charge of 1st Degree Felony Criminal Damage to Property as a result of damaged he caused to the vehicle.