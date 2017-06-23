GBI seek help in identifying body

- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is seeking the public’s help in identifying human remains found near Interstate 85 in Banks County.

A skeleton was discovered on February 5 in a wooded area near New Salem Methodist Church, at 2170 Highway 59, in Commerce.

The body’s location was one mile south of I-85, Exit 154 for Toccoa/SR 63/Martin Bridge Road.

A forensic anthropological examination determined the remains to be of an African American/Hispanic female, approximately 30-44 years of age, and approximately 4’9’ to 5’6” in height.

The date of death is estimated to be up to 4 years prior to the time of discovery.

Found among the remains, was a metal ring and a butterfly necklace charm. Blue, purple, and gray in color fabrics were also collected from the scene. Dental is available for comparison.

Anyone with information concerning the case is asked to call the GBI Athens office at 706-552-2309 or the Banks County Sheriff’s Office at 706-677-2248. Information may also be submitted on-line at https://gbi.georgia.gov/webform/submit-tips-online.