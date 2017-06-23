Police release sketch in Clayton County assault

Posted: Jun 23 2017 04:25PM EDT

Updated: Jun 23 2017 04:34PM EDT

CLAYTON COUNTY - The Clayton County Police Department released a sketch of the man who they say assaulted two people on June 3rd. 

According to police, the suspect entered a home on Creekstone Way at 11:45 p.m. that Saturday. 

One of the victims was pistol whipped and the other was shot multiple times. 

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (404)-577-8477. 

