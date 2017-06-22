Texas mom undergoes plastic surgery to look like first lady

One Texas mom is taking the term "role model" to another level.

Claudia Sierra underwent eight procedures Tuesday to change her mug to resemble First Lady Melania Trump.

Sierra's plastic surgeon, Dr. Franklin Rose, said she is one of many patients who have requested the "Melania makeover."

"I want to feel like the First Lady that I know I am inside," Sierra said in a press release on Rose's website. "Melania for me illustrates power and strength; she is our First Lady and I am looking forward to more closely resembling her and becoming a better version of ME and for it to show on the outside."

Sierra's procedures included a breast reduction, rhinoplasty, liposuction, a Brazilian buttock lift and an eyelid lift.

