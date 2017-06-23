Burt Reynolds celebrates Smokey & The Bandit 40th Anniversary in Jonesboro

- Burt Reynolds came to Jonesboro to help celebrate the 40th anniversary of Smoke and the Bandit. It was the second largest grossing movie of 1977.

What many fans don't know, is that the run that took Jerry Reed as the Snowman and Burt Reynolds as the Bandit from Atlanta to Texarkana, Texas and back again in 28 hours, was largely filmed in and around the city of Jonesboro, Georgia.

Jonesboro is hosting the official 40th Year Anniversary Celebration, and the city partnered with the Burt Reynolds Institute, Restore a Muscle Car, The Bandit Run, and the Snowman's Run to Benefit Wounded Veterans to put on the two-day event.

The following is a list of events that will take place in Jonesboro:

● Friday, June 23, 2017 at 12:00 noon - Reenactment of Coors Scene in Downtown Jonesboro. Those Media personnel wishing to attend, must obtain credentials by contacting City Hall at 770-478-3800. Those persons without credentials will not be allowed on the street.

● Friday, June 23, 2017 from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. - Street BBQ for Bandit Runners. Meal tickets are

$10 and can be obtained by contacting City Hall.

● Friday, June 23, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. - Question & Answer Session with Burt Reynolds and fellow cast member Susie Ewing who played Hot Pants Hilliard in the movie. The two cast mates have not seen each other since the movie's premiere in 1977. (Lee Street Park)

● Friday, June 23, 2017 at 9:00 p.m. - Official showing of the Smokey & the Bandit Movie on the lawn of Lee Street Park located at 155 Lee Street.

● Saturday, June 24, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. - Smokey & the Bandit festival featuring live sound stage, performances, car show, a Bandit look-alike contest judged by Hot Pants Hilliard Susie Ewing and much more.

"I'm excited about this event! What better way to commemorate such an amazing movie than with the star himself, Burt Reynolds," said Jonesboro Mayor Joy Day.