Tornado Watch issued for NW Georgia counties

A Tornado Watch has been issued for Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Murray, Walker and Whitfield counties until 9:00pm, according to the National Weather Service.

Cobb, Fulton, and DeKalb Counties are all under a flash flood watch as well until midnight on Sunday.

Remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy are passing through the mid-Mississippi Valley and will get steered toward north Georgia late Friday. The result will be late day and evening storms that can be severe with damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes.

The risk is highest in far northwest Georgia (where the storms will arrive first). The risk is considerably lower southeast of I-85.

Much of Friday may look a lot different than recent days. Specifically, more sunshine will mix in with clouds, winds will be gusty out of the south-southwest, and temperatures will rise into the mid 80s with tropical humidity levels creating a heat index well into the 90s before storms come in.

The first powerful line of storms is expected to arrive in northwest Georgia late Friday.

