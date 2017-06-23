All suspects in custody in Clayton County New Year's Eve murder

- Clayton County police say all suspects in the murder of a teen killed on New Year's Eve are in custody. Authorities are holding a press conference at 2:00 pm to talk about the case.

18-year-old Cherish Williams was sitting in a car with two friends at Independence Park on New Year's Eve, when three armed robbers approached shortly before 8 p.m, according to investigators.

Officers said the men ordered the group out of the car before one of the criminals shot Williams. The men then ran away.

Investigators say that while working the case, they found information that assisted with solving other robberies that occurred in the area.

MORE: Police seek public's help in Clayton County teen's death

Five suspects are in custody with a total of 152 counts, and three have been charged with the murder of Williams.

Related VideoView Larger

Williams' mother, Robin Reid, spoke with FOX 5's Marissa Mitchell. She said her daughter was listening to music in the car with two friends who were in town from college. She said Williams was a senior at Mundy's Mill High School in Jonesboro.

READ: Police say 'hot lead' surfaces in murder of Clayton County teen

"One [of the men] put a gun to her friend's head and one put a gun to my baby. Her phone went off because the music flipped. And they shot her," Reid said.

Related VideoView Larger

Reid also said Williams and her friends gave the men $50 before the gunfire.

"It was a senseless crime for $50. They got $50 and a life," Reid added.

RELATED: Vigil for Clayton County teen gunned down on New Year's Eve