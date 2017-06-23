Fayette County deputies searching for suspect in fatal home invasion

- Deputies are searching for a suspect following a fatal home invasion in south Fayette County.

Investigators said they received a 911 call early Friday morning about a man who had been shot at a home on Lake Horton Landing Drive.

Responding officers found a 70-year-old man suffering from a stab wound. Medics rushed him to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Shortly before noon Friday, SKYFOX 5 flew over the large home, which was surrounded by crime scene tape with a number of police on scene investigating.

The victim's wife told deputies she woke up after hearing noises and found three armed men standing over her husband.

Deputies later arrested two of the men, who reportedly stole the victim's car and crashed it.

Anyone with information about the third suspect is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office immediately.

